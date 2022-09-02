If you're a dumpling fan, this $4.89 hack is a game changer. Photo / Getty Images

In 2022 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald's new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.



So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It's easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

Pork and prawn dumplings with charred broccoli and toasted nuts

The year was 2008, Barilla dumplings cost a mere $7 for 20 delicious packed dumplings. My bank account was happy, my tummy was full, and lunch for tomorrow was sorted. Did someone say value for money?!

Enter 2022, where I recently purchased only six dumplings for $11, spilt soy sauce on my white top and felt empty inside.

But I trudged on, scouring my supermarket shelves for the best dumpling money can buy. I wasn't about to make them from scratch again and watch them disintegrate when they hit the boiling water. And while there are many supermarket dumplings on offer, one budget brand offering tasted the closest to my favourite takeaway.

Pams pork and prawn dumplings came in at $4.89 pack and contain 16 dumplings, that are full of flavour, include delish water chestnuts and have the perfect texture.

I paired these with charred broccoli and top with either toasted almonds or cashews, for a meal that's both balanced, and delicious and comes in under $10.

Here's how I did it.

I top my dumplings with Last Jar, Peanut Crack Oil and spring onions. Photo / Supplied

Ingredients

1 pack of Pams pork and prawn dumplings $4.89

¾ of a head of broccoli - around $2

Garlic 2-3 cloves 20c

Knob of butter 30c

35 grams of chopped or sliced nuts of your choice - I use sliced almonds at $2.50 for a 70g bag and $1.25 worth for this meal.

Lee Kum Dumpling sauce 1-2 tablespoons - $3.50 per bottle - and about 40c for this portion.

Optional: Chilli oil and spring onions on top

Total: $9.04 and feeds 2-3 people

Method

Bring 1.5 litres of water to the boil, and add all 16 dumplings when boiling. Boil until dumplings float to the top then allow to boil for another 2 mins. Alternatively, steam or pan fry dumplings according to packet instructions.

Chop broccoli in slices, ensuring it has a flat side to it perfectly chars.

Add oil and garlic to the pan, then add broccoli.

Once broccoli starts charring, add a splash of water to steam the broccoli slightly

Add butter, almonds + salt and pepper before you take off the heat

Drain the dumplings and place them in a bowl with the broccoli.

Top (or put in a bowl for dipping) with Lee Kum Kee Dumpling sauce and enjoy!