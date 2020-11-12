BBC journalist Martin Bashir will 'never work again' after inquiry into Diana interview

His 1995 interview with Diana launched him to fame, but now his tactics are being called into question. Photo / BBC via Getty Images.

Martin Bashir is unlikely to work for the BBC again, as the furore surrounding his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, threatens to destroy his career.

The 1995 interview catapulted Bashir to worldwide fame, securing him regular gigs on the lucrative speaking circuit and a high-profile career in the US.

But he now faces being hauled before an independent inquiry to answer questions about the controversial tactics allegedly used to clinch the landmark 1995 interview, following accusations that he forged bank statements and made up fantastical stories to win the Princess's trust.

BBC insiders have refused to back him and concede, privately, that he is unlikely to return to his job as the corporation's religious affairs correspondent once the review is completed.

The BBC has vowed to conduct a "robust" investigation into the claims of unethical conduct and is expected to set out the terms within days.

Bashir's production company, Panoramic Productions, earned him more than £200,000 last year, on top of his BBC salary.

But as both the journalist and the BBC come under mounting pressure over the use of forged documents and the BBC's response, there are signs that his reputation has already been damaged.

The New York-based Harry Walker Agency, which boasts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex among its clients, had until this week touted his "journalistic impact" and "ratings success" as it advertised his speaking services, but has now suspended his profile from its website.

"If you were to think of some of the biggest global stories - from the life and death of Princess Diana to the King of Pop Michael Jackson - there is one name that links them all: Martin Bashir," it had said.

"His signature reporting has delivered ratings and garnered awards around the world."

Bashir has also been axed from a forthcoming ITV documentary about royal aide Jane Andrews, Sarah Ferguson's former dresser who killed her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, in 2000.

He had interviewed Andrews for the programme but sources said he would no longer present the show, amid the controversy.

Bashir has declined to answer questions about his interview with the Princess as he has been recovering from a quadruple heart bypass. However, he was photographed outside his £2m London home last weekend, after picking up an Indian takeaway and a bottle of wine.

Bashir's manager, showbusiness agent John Miles, refused to discuss his client, referring all queries to the BBC.