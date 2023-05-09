Jenni Mortimer looks back on her trip to London to provide coverage of the King's Coronation. Video / NZ Herald

A BBC cameraman was reportedly banned from working at the King’s coronation after he was seen “trying to record one of the secret parts of the ceremony” during rehearsals for the event.

Charles himself reportedly saw a senior member of BBC staff out of the corner of his eye filming the walkthrough for the anointing, which is traditionally hidden from public view, reports the Daily Mail UK.

Security removed the cameraman, who was suspended from duty for the rest of the weekend, according to the Sun.

Charles was anointed behind a special screen during his coronation on May 6. Photo / AP

He had left his assigned spot in the Abbey to get closer to the four-panelled anointing screen with his cellphone out. Royal staff watched on as he was marched out of the building and the BBC’s on-site manager allegedly “tore up” the cameraman’s press accreditation.

One source called it a “humiliating” blunder, saying, “Charles spotted the cameraman trying to film him during the run-through for the most sensitive part of the ceremony.

“The BBC guy was looking shifty as he lurked in view of the screens holding his mobile phone. He had no business being there whatsoever. He had an accredited spot in the Abbey.

The design on the anointing screen represents the Commonwealth countries. Photo / AP

“It is highly irregular for any journalist to leave their set position in such circumstances. And it’s deeply concerning to think he would be trying to film precious moments deliberately hidden from public view.”

The anointing process is traditionally so sacred that it is hidden from view during the ceremony - in Charles’ case, behind a specially designed tapestry screen made from New Zealand wool and designed by liturgical artist Aidan Hart, who grew up in NZ.

On May 6, the new King’s anointing was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The oil used during the ceremony was consecrated during a ceremony in Jerusalem in March this year, by the Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III.

The oil was made from olives picked near the grave of Prince Philip’s mother in Jerusalem, where she is buried on the Mount of Olives.

The hand-sewn design on the anointing screen depicts a tree with 56 leaves signifying the Commonwealth countries as well as the King’s cypher on the trunk, symbolising that Charles is the servant of the “family of nations”.

One source described the attempt at a breach of Charles’ privacy during the anointing as “horrendous”, adding that it was a “stressful, anxious time for everyone concerned”.

Both the BBC and Buckingham Palace have been approached for comment.