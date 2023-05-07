Chris Hipkins talks to the Herald about his time in the United Kingdom during the historic coronation of King Charles.

Despite the attendance of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, All Blacks legend Richie McCaw, Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking and National Party leader Christopher Luxon, some Kiwis had a more intimate contribution with King Charles’ special day yesterday.

The anointing screen commissioned by King Charles III for the most sacred part of his coronation was designed by Kiwi-born Aidan Hart, a liturgical artist that has lived in Shrewsbury, England for the last 30 years.

Hart told the Shropshire Star last week that it was a “great honour” to have been chosen to create the only new piece of work commissioned for the coronation.

“The Prince of Wales has commissioned a lot of things over the last few years from me, including a sculpture of the Queen Consort, so we do know each other, but on November 30 I got a phone call from Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, who said if I could possibly design the three screens that will be put around him during the anointing at the coronation,” he said.

Kiwi-born Aidan Hart in front of the screen he designed for King Charles III's Coronation.

The anointing process is known as the most sacred part of the coronation ceremony, during which the Archbishop of Canterbury pours holy oil onto the Coronation Spoon, and then places it on the King’s hands, head and chest.

The screen portrays a tree representing the 56 Commonwealth countries and was worked on by expert craftspeople and members of the Royal School of Needlework. The thread used to stitch the outline of the tree is made from 100 per cent fully sustainable lyocell fibres.

It also included another very special nod to Aotearoa, as it was revealed last week that the screen is made from New Zealand and Australian wool, finished off in British mills.

The screen represents the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth and is made from New Zealand and Australian wool, finished off in British mills. AP Photo / Victoria Jones

The 65-year-old Hart said he was asked by the King to take overall inspiration for the screen from the Golden Jubilee stained glass window at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, which depicts the “family of nations” as a thriving tree.

“This screen is the only new physical thing so to have three people from Shropshire involved in it is a great honour,” Hart said.

Hart’s family said they are incredibly proud of Aidan and watched the entire ceremony and parade from start to finish.

“I was glad to see the screen at last as it was kept secret from the public until a few days ago,” said his brother Adrian.

Aidan grew up in Takapuna and Milford, Auckland with his brother and sister and has been painting, sculpting and carving icons for many years.

NZDF’s history-making march

In front of the eyes of the world, New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel marched through central London as part of the historic Coronation of King Charles III.

The 20-strong New Zealand contingent marched alongside members of the UK Armed Forces and personnel from across the Commonwealth in the return processions from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

NZDF personnel marched through central London as part of the historic Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Photo / NZDF

NZDF contingent commander Major Mike Beale said it was a pleasure to have led the young and diverse group.

“A lot of hard work and discipline went into this by some exemplary sailors, soldiers and aviators. I, like many in the contingent, am proud to have the opportunity to participate in such an historic event.

“The professionalism demonstrated by our hosts in preparing for a parade of such a scale has been of the highest level, mixed with good humour. The professionalism of the Commonwealth troops from 40 countries, all with slight variations in their drill, has enabled us to achieve a standard befitting of being at the head of the procession,” Beale said.

More than 7000 personnel from 40 nations were involved in the spectacle.

New Zealand Army Artillery officer, Lieutenant Jessica Hansen, and Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) avionics technician, leading Aircraftman Harris Thien marched alongside the Gold State Coach, which returned King Charles and Queen Camilla to Buckingham Palace following the Coronation in Westminster Abbey.

“It was amazing to be a part of history. To be representing Aotearoa alongside His Majesty was a moment that will stay with me forever,” Thien said.

Lieutenant Jessica Hansen marched alongside the iconic Gold State Coach following the Coronation in Westminster Abbey. Photo / NZDF

Sergeant Hayden Smith, DSD, from the RNZAF, represented New Zealand as flag-bearer in Westminster Abbey and wore the NZDF’s Nga Tapuwae kahu huruhuru cloak.

“It was surreal walking into Westminster Abbey given the scale of the event and the calibre of people who were there. I had to maintain my discipline and keep my head to do what I had to do,” said Smith.

Nga Tapuwae means footsteps and the cloak has been woven as a symbolic link between those who have gone before us in the service of our nation and those who serve today.

“I feel incredibly humbled. I’m proud to be a Kiwi and represent the NZDF. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, something I never thought I’d be a part of,” he said.