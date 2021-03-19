Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Bay of Plenty woman's 92kg weight loss: 'I was killing myself with food'

6 minutes to read
David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

Weighing in at 170kg, Robyn Graves was uncomfortable and unhappy. Simple actions such as getting up off the couch were becoming near impossible.

However, five years ago when she watched her daughter survive a near-death

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.