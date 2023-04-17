Photo / File

A Sydney barista has revealed the one thing you should never do when ordering – and then waiting for – your coffee.

Franco Amitrano, who owns Cafe & Cucina in Surry Hills, spilt the beans about his job on news.com.au’s podcast I’ve Got News For You.

Amitrano has been making coffee for 25 years – producing, on average, between 500 and 550 cups each day.

Suffice to say, then, he’s well-versed on what sets a good customer apart from a bad one.

Asked by host Andrew Bucklow about “the little things that customers do that p*** you off”, Amitrano was diplomatic – at first.

“Look, I’m very patient. I love all my customers,” he began.

Before admitting: “The only thing that sometimes gets on my nerves is when they have their headphones [in] and [are] checking emails, and I’m calling their coffee out and they don’t even notice. That’s the only thing that annoys me.”

Another minor peeve, Amitrano said, is when customers bring their keep cups in – without washing them first.

“[It’s a] little bit [annoying]. But we love our customers – we don’t mind.”

As for whether baristas hold a grudge against a customer who returns after being rude – you can rest assured, Amitrano (at least) does not.

“No, we don’t. We treat everyone the same.”