1 cup
rice flour
½ cup cornflour
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp salt
1½ cups water
½ cup coconut milk
2 spring onions, finely chopped
Filling options – use your choice of proteins and vegetables
300g cooked karaage chicken pieces
1 cup cooked prawns
1 cup bean sprouts
1 carrot grated
1 small onion, finely sliced
Nuoc cham (Dipping sauce)
3 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce
2 Tbsp rice vinegar
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp water
1 Tbsp fish sauce
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
To serve
Lettuce leaves
Fresh mint
Fresh coriander
Method
- Combine all the ingredients for the batter except the spring onion in a bowl and whisk well. Set aside to rest for half an hour. You can make the batter ahead of time and store it in the fridge overnight. Add the spring onions to the batter just before cooking.
- While the batter is resting, cook your selected fillings.
- To make the dipping sauce, shake all the ingredients together in a jar and leave for at least 20 minutes before using. You can make the sauce ahead of time.
- To cook the banh xeo, stir the spring onion into the batter. Heat a 22cm non-stick pan to medium-high and add a spoonful of oil. Pour about a third of a cup of batter into the pan and tilt the pan to spread it out.
- Sprinkle some cooked chicken or prawns over half of the pancake, along with some carrot and onion. Cook for 4 minutes.
- Fold the pancake over to cover the filling and slide on to a plate. Hand it over to be eaten immediately or keep it warm in the oven while you make the rest of the banh xeo.
- To eat, tear off a piece of the banh xeo, fold it in a lettuce leaf with some fresh herbs and dip into the sauce.
– fresh.co.nz