Not too sweet and intensely chocolatey, Afghan biscuits are a staple of Kiwi baking. Photo / Fresh Media
Revisit a Kiwi classic with these moreish biscuits.
Afghan biscuits have been described as being halfway between a cupcake and a cookie with a melt-in-the-mouth texture. They are studded with crispy cornflakes, and in this version, we’ve added walnuts to the dough for some extra crunch.
Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Sift the flour and cocoa and stir into the creamed mixture. Add the cornflakes and chopped walnuts and mix to combine. The mixture will be quite stiff.
Roll tablespoons of the mixture into small balls. The mixture is quite dry and crumbly, so press it together as you roll. Place the balls of biscuit dough on a tray lined with baking paper and flatten slightly with a fork.
Bake at 180C for 15 minutes or until lightly browned and just firm to the touch – they will harden as they cool.
When the biscuits are completely cold, top with chocolate icing and decorate with a walnut half.
To make the chocolate icing: Break the chocolate into a small microwaveproof bowl. Add the butter and cream and microwave on medium power for 1-2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds.
Beat until thick and allow to cool a little before using. When it is a spreading consistency, ice each biscuit and top with a walnut half.