Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Extra crunchy Afghan biscuits recipe

Fresh Recipes
2 mins to read

Not too sweet and intensely chocolatey, Afghan biscuits are a staple of Kiwi baking. Photo / Fresh Media

Not too sweet and intensely chocolatey, Afghan biscuits are a staple of Kiwi baking. Photo / Fresh Media

Revisit a Kiwi classic with these moreish biscuits.

Afghan biscuits have been described as being halfway between a cupcake and a cookie with a melt-in-the-mouth texture. They are studded with crispy cornflakes, and in this version, we’ve added walnuts to the dough for some extra crunch.

Extra crunchy Afghan biscuits

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save