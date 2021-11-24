Bangs, bob or a bowl cut? Eight haircuts to consider as hairdressers reopen tomorrow

Aucklanders, it's time to get that long-awaited salon haircut. Photo / Getty Images

Aucklanders, it's been a long three months - and we've got the hair growth to match.

We've been stuck at home since August, working from home, online shopping, making coffee, and slowly losing our minds while the lockdown locks sprouted from our heads.

Some of us missed the hairdresser so much that we tried to recreate the salon experience at home and took to our long-suffering partner's, sibling's or child's head with a pair of clippers. A couple of espresso martini-fuelled lockdown haircuts later, I can tell you there's nothing quite like getting your hair done by the experts - even if you have to break out the dreaded small talk.

But all that is about to change. Tomorrow, hairdressers get to open their doors once again - and boy do they have a hairy task ahead of them. If you're one of those lining up to get your locks trimmed tomorrow, chances are you're at a loss as to what style to go for.

If a simple trim and tidy doesn't quite cut it for you, why not opt for one of these classic haircuts for a fresh summer look?

Number 1 all over

There's just no coming back from some lockdown cuts. If you've attempted a fade on your mate's head and it just hasn't gone quite right, why not get the hairdresser to shave it all off?

Not only will it give your hair a chance to grow back in evenly, it'll help keep your head cool for summer - just don't forget your sunscreen if you plan on leaving the house without a hat.

Bangs

After the havoc Adele and Taylor Swift have wreaked on our emotions over the last couple of weeks, I won't be surprised if we see the return of the classic breakup cut - the fringe.

If you've tried to cut your own bangs after a teary listening sesh and a couple of wines, the hairdressers will be able to tidy them up for you.

And if you're after something with a modern twist, why not give those TikTok curtain bangs a go? The perfect compromise for those who'd love a fringe but have always been told their foreheads are too small (i.e. me).

You too could look this majestic running across the rugby field. Photo / Photosport

Sporty mullet

Earlier this month the Herald declared that this Movember isn't just about the hair above your lip - it's also about the back of your neck. I am of course referring to the trademark cut of bogans worldwide, the mullet.

The newly adapted sporty mullet was inspired by US footballer Patrick Mahomes and then adopted by nearly all of our All Blacks team, from Damian Mckenzie to Richie Mo'unga. Let's face it, the mullet is making a comeback for 2022. It even featured on the back of Love Island Australia contestant Hugh's head this season.

Short back and sides

This cut is here to stay. Last year Kiwi barber Hohepa Rutene told us the most popular men's haircut of the year would be the short back and sides with texture on top. The more volume, the better.

It's a slick haircut that anyone can pull off. The fade is here to stay - just make sure you get that tousle going on top.

The bob

The term "Karen" is a bit of a sore point these days, so I've made the executive decision to rebrand the haircut most commonly associated with it - the bob.

No longer will the humble bob be known as Karen. Instead, think of it as a return to the 'dos of the roaring 20s. Think Great Gatsby and Lady Mary Crawley from Downton Abbey. It's a powerful cut at any age and a great length for summer.

The 90s are well and truly making a comeback - and so is Rachel's iconic look. Photo / Getty Images

The Rachel

If there's one celebrity hairstyle that made a comeback this year, it has to be Rachel's 90s 'do from Friends.

This year's Friends cast reunion saw the show surge in popularity once again - and with it the slip dresses, cropped tees and wide leg jeans of its time. Why not complete the nostalgic look with voluminous layers and a Rachel-esque side fringe?

The bowl cut

I too spent my early years the victim of an accidental bowl cut that left me looking like a small monk (Cheers Mum).

But while the words "bowl cut" strike fear into the hearts of us noughties kids who spent many an afternoon with an upside down chip bowl on our heads, never fear - the bowl cut, like everything else from that era, has had a refresh.

From what I can tell, the bowl cuts of 2021 are shorter and more slick - perhaps the result of using a smaller bowl? If you want to stand out this summer, give this one a go.

If you're loath to part with your lockdown locks, try Lorde's new 'do. Photo / Getty Images

The Lorde

Maybe you aren't lining up for a haircut as soon as salon doors open. Maybe you love your long, luxurious locks and are having your very own Rapunzel moment.

If that's the case, all power to you. But if you're running out of ways to style your mane, may I humbly suggest you pull a Lorde and recreate this viral celebrity look at home?