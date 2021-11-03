Why you should go for a mullet this Movember: Radio hosts grow one out for charity

The Big Show is taking on Movember in a slightly different way this year. Video / Hauraki

It's that time of year again - when the razor gets thrown out and moustaches great and small start appearing above the lips of countless Kiwi blokes.

This year, why not go even further and change up your look with one of the most Kiwi hairstyles of all time - the infamous mullet?

With those stuck in level 3 lockdown at home unable to go to the barber for a trim, it's the perfect excuse to grow one out if you haven't before, and it's all for a good cause.

Radio Hauraki's Big Show hosts Mike Minogue and Jason Hoyte along with Chris Key have decided to up the stakes for Movember this year and spice up their mos with mullets in the "Big Show Sicko's Big Mo Grow".

"The Big Show is taking on Movember in a slightly different way this year," they announced on their Instagram.

"On top of growing a Mo they will also grow out their mullets!"

The trio shaved their hair into mullets to kick off the month and will be growing mos throughout November to achieve the ultimate bogan look - and raise money for charity at the same time.

Movember is a yearly movement to raise money for mental health and suicide prevention help, as well as to support those living with prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The head of the Movember foundation, Robert Dunn, told the radio hosts it was the first he'd ever heard of the combination of a mullet and a mo and was "excited" to see a fresh take on Movember.

The Big Show team's efforts will be reviewed by Movember "experts" at the end of the month.

"By adding a classy mullet to the already stunning moustache, the Big Show team will be sporting a look that the fashion world describes as 'strikingly elegant'," they said.

"If you're interested in a party at the front AND a party at the back, then donate to the Big Show cause this Movember."

You can track the radio hosts' mo and mullet growth and donate to the Big Show Sicko's Big Mo Grow here.