Ballet Noir’s Shona Wilson - the comeback queen ‘on point’ at 63

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
Dancer Shona Wilson, who is returning to the stage for Ballet Noir, a contemporary take on Giselle. Photo / Michael Craig

As a young dancer, Shona Wilson’s glittering career took her from Auckland to New York and Tokyo. Now 63, she’s back on stage as the Ice Queen in Ballet Noir, a contemporary take on the Giselle. She reflects on the challenges of ageing in front of the dance studio mirror.

