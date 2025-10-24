Advertisement
Baking a Christmas cake over Labour Weekend? Try these recipes from Nadia Lim and family

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Nadia Lim and her mother-in-law Virgina Bagrie share their Christmas cake recipes. Photo / Holly Wallace

  • Labour Weekend is traditionally for baking Christmas cakes, with recipes benefiting from maturation.
  • Nadia Lim offers a lighter, tropical fruit cake that can be made closer to Christmas.
  • Her mother-in-law Virginia Bagrie’s traditional recipe is for experienced bakers, involving a long maturation.

‘Tis the season for lining cake tins and soaking sultanas.

Lovers of a homemade traditional Christmas cake know that Labour Weekend is for baking.

According to The Edmonds Cookery Book website – and mothers-in-law around the country – rich fruit cakes taste best after a couple of months’ maturation.

Nigella

