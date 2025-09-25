Advertisement
Nadia Lim shares last‑minute Christmas cake alternative to classic recipe

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Best-ever Christmas cake? Ask your mother-in-law, says Nadia Lim.

How soon is too soon and how late is too late? Christmas cake baking season is nigh and the kitchen timer is ticking. Plus, a reader recipe poll: classic or contemporary? Store-bought or homemade?

Nigella Lawson says three months out. The Edmonds Cookery Book website will stretch to Labour Weekend.

