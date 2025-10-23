LiveHome / New ZealandWeather live: The mop-up begins after destructive winds hammer the countryNZ Herald23 Oct, 2025 05:43 PMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditMetService weather: October 24, 2025. Video / MetServiceLoad moreSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit