Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Bake Off judge Peter Gordon’s top tips on how to be an expert baker

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Discover Kiwi chef Peter Gordon's baking expertise, from scone secrets to fixing common mistakes. Photo / 123rf

Discover Kiwi chef Peter Gordon's baking expertise, from scone secrets to fixing common mistakes. Photo / 123rf

Top Kiwi chef Peter Gordon shares his expert tips for how to be a better baker, including the secret to his world-famous-in-NZ cheese scones.

What are the most common mistakes bakers make, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.