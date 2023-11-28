Baba Vanga was respected during her lifetime. Photo / Supplied

Blind mystic Baba Vanga - better known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans - is believed by many to have the ability to predict the future and is credited with predicting the rise of Islamic State, Brexit and even the 9/11 attacks in New York.

While many of her prophecies have come true, not all have come to fruition and in 2012 it was even suggested many of her predictions were created by Russian social media trolls. Despite the warning believers should take her predictions with a grain of salt, many deeply believe in the vague “words of wisdom” and follow along each year.

For 2022, she predicted there would be an increase in catastrophes, a lethal virus in Siberia as well as an alien encounter and many other events, while her 2023 predictions included a change of the Earth’s orbit resulting in a flood or the next Ice Age.

Vanga died in 1996 at the age of 85, but left behind predictions for the years ahead, including for 2024, so what does she believe we have in store for the year ahead?

Here are Baba Vanga’s 2024 predictions:

Terrorist attacks

Vanga made the prediction that of all the world’s lands, it could be Europe which would see a rise in terrorist attacks. She claimed a “big country” would conduct biological weapons tests.

According to news.com.au, the alleged seer continued to claim the country would conduct attacks in 2024 and predicted Europe would see chaos caused by terrorists.

Putin’s assassination

The blind clairvoyant might have foreseen that Russian president Vladimir Putin will be assassinated by someone from his country next year. Photo / AP

The Mirror reported the Nostradamus of the Balkans may have foreseen the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin by someone in his country.

It comes after claims posted on a Telegram channel in October stating Putin had died at his Valdai palace. The Kremlin quickly issued a rare statement insisting their leader was still alive and well.

It follows speculation Putin is battling cancer and his health is declining.

Medical breakthroughs

It could be one of the most hopeful predictions Vanga has made. According to The Sun, the blind clairvoyant claimed there will be new treatments for incurable diseases including Alzheimer’s and cancer in 2024.

Technology

According to the mystic, there are two major events occurring in relation to the world of technology next year.

She claimed 2024 will see a rise in cyberattacks, further prophesising that there will be a national security threat as advanced hackers will look at vital infrastructure like power grids.

Elsewhere, History.co.uk has reported Vanga’s claim that there will be a huge breakthrough in quantum computing.

Next year could see a huge rise in AI technology. Photo / 123rf

It follows on from the rise of AI this year and could see the rapid progression of quantum computing which will solve issues faster than traditional computers.

Natural disasters

Much like last year, the seer forecasts an orbital change - something that usually occurs over a long period of time.

However, her warning is that the orbital change could happen quicker than expected and result in terrifying natural disasters and even an increase in radiation levels.

Economic crisis

Last but not least, Vanga has predicted there will be a large crisis in the economic landscape that will make waves in the global economy.

It comes amid talk of the cost of living crisis, recessions and increased debt levels this year. The mystic further claimed there would be an economic power shifting from the West to the East.



