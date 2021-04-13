'Axe-wielding' man arrested outside Buckingham Palace

Police have arrested the man near Buckingham Palace.

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after being seen walking toward the Queen's official London residence allegedly wielding an axe.

A witness tweeted that he was arrested by six armed police.

This man was just arrested by 6 armed police while walking down the Mall in direction of Buckingham Palace while wielding an axe pic.twitter.com/3JreKLbLFr — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) April 13, 2021

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said a suspect in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

The Queen is not currently at the palace.

The police said there are no reports of injuries and the man was taken to Charing Cross police station for questioning.