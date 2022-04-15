Voyager 2021 media awards
Avocado, the not-so-simple snack. But is our love of it sustainable?

8 minutes to read
Miami-born Venezuelan-raised chef, author and food influencer Grace Ramirez.

By Paul Little

Avocados are still smashing it – a favourite of cafe customers, their supply increasingly regular, prices good, quality consistent, more growers planting more trees, particularly in Northland, boutique players in the market delivering to your

