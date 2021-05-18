Australia's oldest man says eating chicken brains is the secret to long life

Dexter Kruger is Australia's oldest living person. Photo / Facebook

Australia's oldest living person has revealed the secret behind his long and healthy life – and if you think it's all down to diet, then you would be right.

But it's not the only factor, it also comes down to where you live, and for Dexter Kruger that's in Roma – not in Italy, but the rural Queensland town.

On Monday, Kruger, born in January 1910, celebrated being 111 years and 124 days while surrounded by family and friends.

And when asked about his secrets to a long life, Kruger said it was about regularly eating chicken brains and living in the countryside.

He also had some wise words for Defence Minister Peter Dutton, who also visited him on Monday.

"Find something you like to do, and do it well," Kruger said.

"I set myself a goal when I was quite young, and I achieved that."

Braaaaaaains. Photo / File

Never too old

The poet and writer, who was raised by German immigrants, on Monday surpassed the age of the former titleholder of Australia's longest living man, World War I veteran Jack Lockett, who died in 2002 aged 111 years and 123 days. (Australia's oldest ever living person was Christina Cook who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.)

And as the saying goes, you're never too old to achieve your goals with Kruger set to release his autobiography.

It will add to the 13 books he has already written following the death of his wife when she was 86.

Loving life and eating cake. Photo / Facebook

He told 7 News he was also involved in the cattle industry from a young age thanks to his father.

"When I was seven years old my father gave me a heifer calf and I've been in the cattle business ever since," he said.

He also said, from his own experience: "We'll get through this virus thing.

"In my industry – the cattle industry – we had several big problems overcome with vaccines. We've exterminated many things with vaccines, and that will happen with this," he told the ABC earlier this year.

As for his record-holding milestone, Kruger said it's a "great honour".

"It has been and will continue to be a great honour to be the oldest man ever to be in Australia."