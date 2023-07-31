In a photo from Instagram Pixie Curtis - daughter of Australian socialite Roxy Jacenko and businessman Oliver Curtis, celebrated her 12th birthday in style.

For most who are 12, they celebrate their birthday with pass the parcel, a sleepover and maybe a super late movie night, for a 12-year-old millionaire, it looks slightly different.

Pixie Curtis - daughter of Australian socialite Roxy Jacenko and businessman Oliver Curtis – recently celebrated her 12th birthday and photos shared on social media show a very extravagant party.

Going with the theme of “Singaporean and Hutch” Jacenko told news.com.au that her daughter invited 27 of her friends to the birthday which doubled as a goodbye party before the family move to Singapore.

“She wanted to share a little bit of her new life with her friends, many of which have been by her side since kindy,” the mother-of-two said.

In photos shared on Jacenko’s Instagram account, the soiree that took place at the popular Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs restaurant Matteo, featured a red carpet with her name spelled out on it, dancers, large flower arrangements, and a large three-tier cake proving no expense was spared.

The night was also captured by professional photographers and videographers with the content later shared by both Pixie and her mother on their Instagram accounts.

Following the large birthday party, Pixie took her 27 classmates to Sydney’s five-star Crown Hotel where they filled an entire floor of rooms.

In what the young entrepreneur called a “staycation” she made sure her friends felt looked after as she treated them to an expensive party bag – or rather party bags that included luxury products from Mecca and a box of doughnuts among other extravagant gifts.

Jacenko did not reveal the cost of the birthday party to the Australian news outlet, however, she did confess that they spared no expense believing the “experience” overshadowed the cost, with the extravaganza being a “memory” she hoped Pixie will never forget.

It marks the last get-together for Pixie and her large group of friends before she and her family move to Singapore where she will start high school.

“It’s head down bum up from here on in! She’s very excited to experience the Singaporean culture and way of life and have the opportunity to meet new friends from around the world.” Jacenko said.

It comes after the young millionaire sat down with news.com.au where she revealed she has intentions to “semi-retire”.

As a current owner of a hair bow business and fidget spinner business, as well as being the face of Mermade Hair, and more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, the youngster decided in May she would step back from her work to focus on homework and after-school sport.

Explaining what led her to make the tough decision of stepping away from her everyday work commitments like filming toy reviews.

“When I was doing the business every afternoon after school and then activities, I would be doing toy reviews or running through new products that Mum was thinking to stock on the website, which was getting tricky. Now I am in Year 6 there are a lot more commitments and homework that also needs to be completed.”