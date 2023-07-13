Aussie PR Queen Roxy Jacenko and her 12-year-old daughter, Pixie Curtis. Photo / Instagram

Australian socialite Roxy Jacenko has shared some eyebrow raising text messages from her 12-year-old millionaire daughter.

The text messages which were shared on Jacenko’s Instagram account see her daughter, Pixie Rose Curtis - whom she shares with Oliver Curtis - call her mother a “dumb a**” and “stupid”.

In a screenshot of the messages, the mother-daughter duo exchange a few messages about what Pixie wanted her mum to bring her back from a recent trip to Los Angeles.

“Okay so what I want is: Glossier mascara, Aquaphore [sic] stick probs will be in target, Go for Gold top in shot [sic] sleeve and long sleeve from urben [sic] outfitters, Aviatior [sic] nation track suit, and I’m still looking so give me a sec many thanks,” the young entrepreneur said.

“Got it,” PR mum Jacenko replied, before asking her daughter to clarify what an “aquaphore stick” is, cheekily quipping that it “sounds rude”.

“No look. Dumb a**,” the 12-year-old wrote back, along with a picture of the lip balm and an additional comment, saying, “It’s lip balm. Stupido.”

Seemingly unsurprised by the comment, the mother of two replied with a joke and made fun of her daughter’s poor spelling before going on to share a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram story.

However, they weren’t the only comments made by her daughter, Jacenko shared another exchange which showed Pixie appearing to tell her mother off for “resting” and not “shopping for my stuff”.

The Aussie PR queen joked back, “Omg I love you. You are 100% my child. Don’t worry I’m not resting. I’m working, just on my back.”

Roxy Jacenko and her business-savvy daughter Pixie Curtis. Photo / Instagram

The exchange comes after the 12-year-old millionaire sat down with news.com.au where she revealed she has intentions to “semi-retire”.

As a current owner of a hair bow business and fidget spinner business, as well as being the face of Mermade Hair, and over 100,000 followers on Instagram, the youngster decided in May she would step back from her work to focus on homework and after-school sport.

Explaining what led her to make the tough decision of stepping away from her everyday work commitments like filming toy reviews.

“When I was doing the business every afternoon after school and then activities, I would be doing toy reviews or running through new products that Mum was thinking to stock on the website, which was getting tricky. Now I am in Year 6 there are a lot more commitments and homework that also needs to be completed.”