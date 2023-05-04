Aussie PR queen Roxy Jacenko and her daughter, Pixie Curtis.

For many, turning 11 means the end of primary school and the scary transition into intermediate, but for this Australian girl, it means being one of the youngest millionaires in the country.

Pixie Curtis is the daughter of Aussie PR queen Roxy Jacenko and businessman Oliver Curtis and it appears her parent’s savvy business genetics have been passed down.

At the tender age of 11, she has a multi-million dollar empire selling hair bows, a fidget spinner business and she recently landed a brand deal with Mermade Hair but despite her huge success at a very young age, she isn’t unaware of her privilege.

Speaking to news.com, she admitted, “My parents have given me lots of opportunities, so, I suppose I am a nepo baby.”

With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, the youngster has a bright future ahead of her and may even be able to afford to retire before many of her friends get their first job.

But, mature for her age, the youngster understands money isn’t everything and for now, she’s decided to take a step back to focus on things an 11-year-old should be focusing on like homework and after-school sport.

In what she has called “semi-retirement” the young businesswoman explains what led her to making the tough decision of stepping away from her everyday work commitments like filming toy reviews.

“When I was doing the business every afternoon after school and then activities, I would be doing toy reviews or running through new products that Mum was thinking to stock on the website, which was getting tricky. Now I am in Year 6 there are a lot more commitments and homework that also needs to be completed,”

She went on to explain that the juggling act ultimately resulted in a bit of conflict between her and her mum, “She would get a little cranky when I wouldn’t want to do videos because I was worn out but also understood.

“I loved doing it all, but I am also happy that now I can focus on my school work and have some time out,” she said.

However, while Curtis has decided to step away from some of her commitments, she still works on her hair bow business because it “doesn’t require a lot of work” and is “just about choosing colourways each season”.

As for how her parents are mentoring and supporting their entrepreneurial daughter, Curtis revealed to news.com she isn’t actually allowed to touch the money she makes.

“Any money earned from my toy business was reinvested or put into savings I am not allowed to use it,” she said.

Although on the odd occasion she gets to reap the rewards of her hard work including receiving a Goyard bag for Christmas that retails for anywhere between $1500 and $2000+.

“Any splurges are for a birthday or as a reward for doing well on something or a bribe,” she says.