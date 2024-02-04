A popular Australian gym chain is making changes to its rules amid safety and privacy concerns regarding gym etiquette. Photo / Anastase Maragos

A prominent gym chain in Australia has tightened its restrictions on fitness influencers, prohibiting tripods and selling “media passes” to those who want to video their workouts after concerns around safety and privacy were raised.

Doherty’s Gym released a statement on Instagram in which they informed patrons that the use of tripods would “no longer be permitted” due to privacy and safety concerns.

“It is our duty of care to provide safety protection and privacy for all our members. Tripods have become a trip hazard and a safety concern,” said the statement.

Doherty’s, which operates three gyms in Melbourne and one in Perth, made clear that those who want to film fitness content in their gyms can still do so. However, they will be required to buy a “media pass” from the reception and must ensure they have consent to film others who are intentionally or unintentionally captured on video.

“If you must take a quick video with your phone while you are training, please be aware of anyone in the background and make sure you have their consent to post or share their image if they are,” wrote gym owner Tony Doherty on Instagram.

"Influencer" patrons at Doherty's Gym will now be required to purchase a media pass and receive consent from others in order to film fitness content, while tripods are now banned due to privacy and safety concerns. Photo / 123rf

“Better still, put your phone down and get on with training. This may not be popular with the tripod crew, but everyone else will appreciate not having to deal with them.”

He said that although some patrons might want “to film every aspect of their life, including their workouts, it doesn’t mean that everyone else wants to be in the movie”.

The gym has since updated the list of house rules kept by its reception. Patrons have been warned to avoid “excessive grunting” and must pre-book if they want to have photo shoots.

In January, the Doherty’s Gym owner shared a disgruntled message on Instagram to warn off “entitled c***s who fail to follow gym etiquette, like putting their weights away”.

Doherty explained how the gym was “a sacred place” and must be treated with respect for that reason.

“Please put your weights away after you finish using them... I am not special. You are not special,” he told patrons in the post.

“We are equals in the gym and entitled selfish behaviour should not be tolerated. No exceptions and no excuses,” he continued.