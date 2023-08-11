Carolyn Hansen: How to choose a gym

Before starting your search for a gym, it’s best to make a list of your personal must-haves and any criteria that are important to you so that your end decision is a wise one. Photo /123rf

OPINION

Like any major lifestyle choice, picking a gym is a big decision and a long-term commitment.

If you don’t join one that suits your personal needs, you will end up paying for something you won’t use and, in the end, you will feel as though you made a huge mistake. Not the kind of attitude and mental position you want to embrace if you’re looking to make positive changes in your life.

Before starting your gym search, it’s best to make a list of your personal must-haves and any criteria that are important to you so that your end decision is a wise one.

Location and times are factors to consider. Pay attention to distance before committing to anything, and put “hours of operation” on your list of gym questions. Most gyms offer 24-hour service now, and that is very appealing because it does not limit or restrict you to certain times of usage, opens the door at all times and allows you to be very flexible. It also eliminates the excuse: “I’d love to go to the gym but it’s closed.”

Try to gauge ahead of time (as best as you can) what hours you will be using the gym so you know whether to join one close to home or work. Will your workouts be pre-work or post-work? An extra 10-minute drive may not seem like much on a day off, but you would be wise to consider how it would affect you on a day when you are working. If you elect to go post-work, you will need to consider some honest questions, such as: “Will I have the discipline to consistently stick to my workout plan even after a full day’s work?”

Many people opt to work out first thing in the morning before starting their day to avoid getting into that very situation. If you have not already tried this, you might want to take this approach, as making exercise a priority can work wonders in your life.

You should also consider gyms with multiple locations. If you join a gym that offers multiple locations (franchises), you will be able to use the gym that is closest to where you are located at the moment. So, if you travel a lot, that may be an important factor for you.

Picking the perfect gym is really just about choosing a gym you will use! Even if the cost is a bit higher. If it’s close to home or work and you will use it, then you will get your money’s worth. Don’t be afraid to employ mental tricks such as deliberately choosing a gym that you pass by on the way to and from work.

You will not only enjoy the convenience and save on gas getting to the gym, but you will be visually reminded of your goals and continually ‘poked’ to stay on track. This can be a real motivator for some people.

The reason for picking a certain gym is personal and, in the end, your decision may be based on the simple fact that your friends go there and will help to motivate you. Whatever the reason, you need to identify the tactics that work for you and employ them.

Your gym choice needs to fit your schedule and contribute to your workout goals. Pay attention when visiting. How does the shoe fit? Is it comfortable? Do you get a good vibe when you are there? Do the operating hours and equipment fulfil your particular workout needs?

Costs: Gym costs can vary greatly from gym to gym and location to location. They have a lot to do with what is included in your membership. There is no one-size-fits-all programme, and choosing the highest-cost programme isn’t necessary, nor is it the right answer either. It’s not about cost, it’s about fit. You don’t need to be paying for services you won’t take advantage of. You need to find the gym that fulfils your needs and contributes to your goals, not to the needs and goals of others.

Equipment: All gyms are going to offer the basics. You will find an array of resistance machines to choose from, as well as a challenging selection of weights and other exercise equipment to work with. Check to make sure the equipment is kept clean and functional and that there are “free” areas to use this equipment easily. Each gym sports different models, machines and weights, so it’s best to try them on for fit.

Amenities and classes: Every gym is different. Each one offers different amenities or a variety of workout classes for its members. Some offer virtual fitness classes on a big screen, which means you can participate at the time it suits you. Private showers may be important to you as opposed to having to get changed in front of others. Something else to consider.

Once you have joined your gym, don’t be afraid to participate in group fitness classes. They can be lots of fun, offer great encouragement and open the door to meeting others and making new friends.

Coaching/training: Not everyone wants or needs a coach, but it really is the best way to get off on the right foot. Coaches and trainers know when exercises are performed incorrectly and can make any needed adjustments right away so that future injuries do not occur. Additionally, if you are not doing your exercises correctly, you will be wasting your time and you won’t get the results you are after. You won’t have to worry about that if you use a trainer to get you off on the right foot. Coaches offer variety, expertise, encouragement and motivation. You are much less likely to skip your scheduled workout if you have a trainer waiting for you.

If you do your homework ahead of time, finding the right “gym fit” does not have to be an overwhelming experience. In fact, it will be one of the best decisions you have ever made and offers the greatest rewards in return – your health and fitness. When you have explored your options – the vibe, location, cost, equipment and amenities – that’s when you are ready to make a wise decision.

Carolyn Hansen is a co-owner of Anytime Fitness.