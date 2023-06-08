We're used to fruit icecream but what about vegetables? Photo/ Getty Images

It might not be your first flavour of choice, but vegetable icecream could soon be hitting shelves near you.

Australian companies Nutri-V and Hort Connections unveiled the unlikely desert this week at their annual conference where they showcase food innovations, news.com.au has reported.

Made in two flavours, cauliflower vanilla bean and pumpkin gingerbread, it may come as a susprise to some people that the “bespoke” gelato was one of the most popular innovations at the Hort Connections conference due to its uniqueness.

Speaking to the Australian news outlet, Nutri-V chief executive Raquel Said stated the icecream offerings are not only delicious but each scoop contains one serve of vegetables and equal nutritional value.

Veggies take the spotlight at @HortCon_! Bespoke #gelato flavours include one serve of #veggies in every two scoops, delivered by @Hort_Au with Nutri V and @CSIRO. Read more https://t.co/Z35BGW4Vps pic.twitter.com/D8v84lLRUh — Hort Innovation (@Hort_Au) June 7, 2023

Noting the innovation came as part of a solution to help avoid vegetable waste, she said, “We upcycle that waste into a sustainable yet delicious solution. This icecream features vegetables reimagined. It is the future of helping Australians top up their vege consumption while supporting farmers to reduce waste.”

While the icecream has not yet been developed to be sold commercially, the company sells the vegetable powder the prototype was created with, allowing curious icecream lovers to create their own at-home recipe.

Elsewhere, chief executive Brett Fifield of Hort Innovation told news.com.au the company would continue to work on “innovative” methods in hopes of encouraging consumers to eat more fruits and vegetables.

“Research shows that 96 per cent of the population do not eat the recommended amount of vegetables each day — which is five to six serves,” Fifield said. “Icecream is a popular dessert, why not get a health boost through it.”

“Less than 1 per cent of hard vegetables, such as pumpkin and cauliflower, are consumed as desserts — maybe this is an untapped market.”