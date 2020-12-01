Aussie man creates 'next level cat repellent' trap

Some of the cats have outsmarted the device. Photo/Youtube

An Aussie man has revealed his elaborate plan to help keep his neighbour's cats from "spraying urine" on his car, pooping in his garden and scratching his outdoor furniture.

Craig Turner, of Perth, who is behind the YouTube Channel Turnah 21, previously clocked just over 2 million views on a video he shared explaining how he hooked up a motion-activated alarm to a confetti launcher to keep the trespassing felines at bay.

But it was a time-consuming set up of about four hours and with the noise ultimately waking up the entire neighbourhood, he decided to up his game.

And that's when he came up with his most-effective idea – a motion-activated water sprayer with several videos of the device in action clocking millions of views.

In one of the videos, Turner explains how the motion detector is connected to two infra-red video cameras, an SLR camera and a flash.

It helps capture the exact moment the cats are sprayed with water while also stopping them from returning to his house.

He used about $15 of materials to help set it up, including a 12V solenoid from his washing machine, plastic tubes and a 12V power adaptor.

"This is cat pee on my front door and this is the cat that has been doing it for months," Turner said in a video that clocked 8 million views.

It showed the feline creeping into the front door of his house where the water-spraying trap was set up.

Once the camera detected the cat's movements, it set off the water, spraying the feline in the face where it immediately dashed off.

Turner said felines in the neighbourhood would spray his front door, car and backyard with urine and scratch his property.

He initially used confetti to scare them away and while it worked for a while, he said it wasn't enough to keep them away permanently.

So he increased the "fear level" by creating the automated water spray.

Turner told Daily Mail Australia the cats had been an on-and-off problem since 2011 and had recently become a nuisance once again in the past two weeks.

Once it senses a cat, it sets off the water spray. Photo / Youtube

He said that apart from being fed up with the urine stench, he was also doing his bit to help the estimated 1.5 billion native birds, mammals and reptiles killed each year in Australia by pet and feral cats.

The video producer told Daily Mail Australia he has received death threats from angry cat lovers over his YouTube videos.

"Some people were angry, I actually had a lot of support from cat lovers. I have no problem with cats themselves," he said.

"I had a couple of death threats, they were empty threats though. They just seemed like they were from other countries and don't understand the impact cats have here."