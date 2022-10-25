A group of young fast-food workers have filmed themselves licking and handling food inside an Australian KFC restaurant in a 'disgusting' video that has been shared on TikTok. Video / TikTok

A group of young fast-food workers have filmed themselves licking and handling food inside an Australian KFC restaurant in a 'disgusting' video that has been shared on TikTok. Video / TikTok

A group of Australian KFC workers have been condemned for their after-hours antics which were shared online and labelled “disgusting” by furious social media users.

Footage of a group of employees in a Brisbane restaurant was posted to TikTok which shows the team messing around with the leftover food from the day.

In the clip captioned “closing time”, a young woman can be seen putting her mouth to a tray of chicken before bursting into fits of laughter.

The rest of the team, which involves at least four KFC workers, can then be seen grabbing fistfuls of food – including chips, lettuce and the brand’s famous fried chicken – and throwing it around the kitchen.

At one stage, a female employee can be seen licking cooked chicken while she’s also pelleted by the food item.

A male worker is captured on camera chowing down on at least two of the Colonel’s famous chicken pieces, which are coated in KFC’s trademark 11 herbs and spices.

The staffers are seen licking and biting into the famous fried chicken. Photo / TikTok / georgiadel_06

Another staffer, is then filmed biting into a handful of lettuce before letting it fall back into its container.

Understandably, the video has sparked outrage among customers who labelled the behaviour “dirty”, with many calling for the fast-food giant to investigate.

KFC Australia has so far declined to comment.

The video, shared by a user who has now set their account to private, clocked up almost half a million views and thousands of comments.

Many commenters were concerned over food and hygiene safety practices which appear to have been disregarded by the employees once the restaurant was closed.

“Is this what you were doing when I waited an hour for my food?” one furious social media user commented.

“Wait, is this what actually happens to the food after closing time?” another pushed.

The antics were labelled ‘disgusting’ and ‘feral’ by outraged social media users. Photo / TikTok / georgiadel_06

While a third wrote: “Did somebody say, ‘You’re fired.’?”

Others implored KFC to “deal” with the situation, adding they were “sending this to head office.”

“This is truly disgusting, even if you’re throwing it out,” one lamented on Facebook after the clip was shared.

“This is bloody disgusting, just as well I haven’t bought KFC in years and certainly won’t in the future,” another added.

Someone else branded the antics “feral”.