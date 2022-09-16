Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Kai Eatery

By Amanda Saxton
4 mins to read
Kai Eatery owner Allen Yeh. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kai Eatery owner Allen Yeh. Photo / Dean Purcell

Amanda Saxton visits the Taiwanese street food joint has grown from food stall to franchise.

Kai Eatery is best known for its juicy, face-sized fried chicken breasts, but I'm here to rhapsodise over what should

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.