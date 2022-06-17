Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Eyeing the menu at Zool Zool ramen restaurant, Mt Eden

7 minutes to read
Tonkotsu ramen from Mt Eden's Zool Zool restaurant. Photo / Doug Sherring

Tonkotsu ramen from Mt Eden's Zool Zool restaurant. Photo / Doug Sherring

Kim Knight
By
Kim Knight

Senior Writer

Is hot ramen the best reason to leave the house on a cold night? Restaurant critic Kim Knight checks out Mt Eden stalwart Zool Zool.

In their own words: Zool Zool is "a cosy little

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.