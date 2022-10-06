Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Eyeing the menu at Sunset Bar, Sudima Hotel

Kim Knight
By
6 mins to read
Step into the sunset - the rooftop bar at the Auckland city Sudima hotel.

Step into the sunset - the rooftop bar at the Auckland city Sudima hotel.

Bar food has literally hit new heights. Kim Knight takes the elevator to the 10th floor and delivers her verdict.

In their own words: "Look to the beyond … Cocktails. Bites. Sunsets."

First impressions: Why

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle