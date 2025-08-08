Auckland mum initially refuses to share ice cream with son - the video goes viral

An Auckland mum has gone viral on social media after she shared a video of her eating ice cream while her son had a tantrum, capturing a relatable moment in parenting.
Posted to TikTok yesterday, the 26-second clip shows Italian-Kiwi mum of
Posted to TikTok yesterday, the 26-second clip shows Italian-Kiwi mum of two Rebecca Foster in a parked car with her 4-year-old son and baby strapped in the backseat.
Foster begins to eat a Propitious Mango Ice Cream - a viral product from China that resembles a real mango and is available in New Zealand - as her son helplessly cries out in envy.
But her son had just eaten an Oreo-flavoured ice-cream.
“You can tell by his very clean mouth,” the text on the video reads as viewers see a chocolaty smear around the boy’s mouth.
“He couldn’t wait to have it in the car so he ate most of it on the walk back, leaving some evidence on his face that I later wiped off,” Foster told the Herald.
Foster continues to eat the ice cream and the boy continues his tantrum.
“No, don’t eat it. We need to share togeth-,” he cries before the clip abruptly ends.
“Ended up sharing of course but he didn’t share his,” text on the video read.
The video, which has amassed more than 440,000 views, has attracted mostly positive comments, with viewers noting that the parenting moment is “relatable”.
“That was so satisfying to watch,” wrote one user, adding three heart emojis.
“Yes mama love this for you enjoy it alone you deserve it,” wrote another.
Some reacted negatively, mistakenly thinking Foster didn’t share any of her ice cream. One user wrote: “At least let him try some,” to which Foster replied that she had.
Foster was not expecting the video to gain rapid popularity.
“I was really surprised and taken aback when I woke up this morning and saw all the notifications on my phone. I’ve barely had 1,000 views on any of my other videos where my niche is motherhood, so seeing over 200,000 views and over 1,000 comments has left me breathless,” she said.
“It was a real feeling of solidarity hearing from other mothers who sympathised for [sic] me, supporting my desire to have a motherhood moment and enjoy my ice cream.
“On the contrary, I was a little shocked by some of the negative comments degrading me as a mother for not sharing in the video, but as I mentioned [that I did share], I doubt they understood the full context, so I haven’t let it bother me too much.”
Foster said that after the video, she shared the last two bites with her son as she started to feel “quite horrible” and didn’t want his shouting to wake the baby sitting next to him. They then had a conversation about sharing.