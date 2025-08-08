Rebecca Foster initially refused to share her ice cream with her son after he just ate his own

Auckland mum initially refuses to share ice cream with son - the video goes viral

An Auckland mum has gone viral on social media after she shared a video of her eating ice cream while her son had a tantrum, capturing a relatable moment in parenting.

Posted to TikTok yesterday, the 26-second clip shows Italian-Kiwi mum of two Rebecca Foster in a parked car with her 4-year-old son and baby strapped in the backseat.

Foster begins to eat a Propitious Mango Ice Cream - a viral product from China that resembles a real mango and is available in New Zealand - as her son helplessly cries out in envy.

But her son had just eaten an Oreo-flavoured ice-cream.

“You can tell by his very clean mouth,” the text on the video reads as viewers see a chocolaty smear around the boy’s mouth.