23 Jul, 2025 12:10 AM 2 mins to read

Oversized Irish curtain and undersized window creates laughs for millions in viral video

A video showing a TikTok user opening a grand curtain to a lacklustre window has amassed more than 35 million likes on the platform.

The clip, posted by user Brad Ben, shows the holidaymaker striding across his hotel room in Galway, Ireland, before dramatically opening the floor length curtains.

Revealed was a small square window where you’d expect to see a grand sized one showing panoramic views.

The video was jokingly captioned “Appreciating those views”.