Lifestyle

Auckland mayoralty: Diana Wichtel on Guy Williams and Leo Molloy - infotainment or interview?

4 minutes to read
Auckland mayoralty candidate Leo Molloy talks to Guy Williams on New Zealand Today. Photo / Three

By Diana Wichtel

OPINION

Many practitioners of the media's dark arts will have experienced an uncomfortable stab of recognition the first time they came across American writer Janet Malcolm's much-quoted observation about her craft: "Every journalist who is

