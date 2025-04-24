Advertisement
At 77, she’s as fit as a 25-year-old - what her body tells us about ageing

By Marlene Cimons
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Jeannie Rice, who turned 77 on April 14, has broken many world women’s age group records. Photo / Loughborough University via The Washington Post

Researchers are studying runner Jeannie Rice, who has “outstanding” fitness, to learn how we can stay healthy as we age.

Most runners see substantial performance losses after they turn 70. Not Jeannie Rice, who just turned 77 and ran the Boston Marathon this week.

