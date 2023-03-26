Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: One of my oldest mates is a user - how do I dispose of an expired friendship?

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Do you have to stay in an expired friendship? Photo / Getty Images

Do you have to stay in an expired friendship? Photo / Getty Images

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz

I fear one of my oldest friends has turned into a user. She

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle