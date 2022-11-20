Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: I caught my partner lying - will I ever be able to trust him again?

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Shame often drives lying and hiding. Photo / Krists Luhaers, Unsplash

Shame often drives lying and hiding. Photo / Krists Luhaers, Unsplash

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions through to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz.

Please help me. I have been with my partner for two years now

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle