Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My rich new partner wants to loan me money to pay off a loan. What if we break up?

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Should I let my new partner lend me the money to pay off my credit card debt? Photo / Getty Images

Should I let my new partner lend me the money to pay off my credit card debt? Photo / Getty Images

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz

I got into a new relationship about six months ago and things are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle