Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My husband doesn’t want to have sex anymore - should I leave him?

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
What should you do if your partner has no interest in having sex? Photo / 123rf

What should you do if your partner has no interest in having sex? Photo / 123rf

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz

I’ve been married to my husband for 25 years and we’d had a healthy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle