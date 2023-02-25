Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My partner is much wealthier than me but lied about his income to reduce his household expenses

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
What should you do if you discover your partner has been lying about their finances? Photo / Elisa Ventur, Unsplash

What should you do if you discover your partner has been lying about their finances? Photo / Elisa Ventur, Unsplash

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz.

Hi Nic and Verity,

My partner and I have been in a relationship for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle