Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My partner dominates our lives but has the nerve to call me a control freak

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
"I'm fed up that my husband feels free to make plans and walk out the door when it suits him. How can I get him to be more considerate?" Photo / Getty Images

"I'm fed up that my husband feels free to make plans and walk out the door when it suits him. How can I get him to be more considerate?" Photo / Getty Images

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz

Dear Verity and Nic,

I am so frustrated and sick of my partner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle