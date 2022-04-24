Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: DIY divides marriage - 'I want a husband, not a fortune'

7 minutes to read
What do you do when your husband spends all his time on house renovations? Photo / 123RF

What do you do when your husband spends all his time on house renovations? Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

Dear Verity & Nic
My husband and I have been together since our early 20s.  We bought our home together while we were both still working. We both wanted me to stay at home to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.