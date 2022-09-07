Work by the artist Rush on display at Eden Park for Art in the Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

After the incredible success of the inaugural Art in the Park art show at Auckland's Eden Park, organisers Sofija Matich and Cary Cochrane vowed to make this year's event bigger and brighter.

"Art in the Park was 2021's breakout art event, bursting onto the Auckland art scene with a sell-out show," Matich said. "Over 11,000 attendees queued the length of the stadium to get in - and for 2022 we're making the show bigger and better than ever!

A piece by Kayra Yildiz at Art in the Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

"We're featuring over 40 new artists who bring a fresh and distinctive voice to the show and we're open for more show days, with more dedicated artist talks, more Eden Park tours, and even more inspiring art."

About 110 contemporary New Zealand artists are exhibiting over 3,000 artworks until Sunday. All pieces are for sale, with a range from affordable prints at around $100 to valuable original works priced in the hundreds of thousands.

Artist Christian Nicolson setting up his work for Art in the Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Visitors to the event get to meet the artists and creators of the paintings, prints, mixed-media and sculptures on show. And there's an area for kids to hang out and explore their own creativity.

Art in the Park is partners with The Prince's Trust, offering to kick-start the career of young emerging artists, and they have been overwhelmed by its success.

"The Prince's Trust artists exhibiting here is a success in itself," Matich said. "We were meant to exhibit one artist, but due to the calibre of the artists, and in celebration of our first-year partnership, we invited them all! This is a huge step for them, some of whom it's their first public exhibit. They're looking forward to meeting other artists and seeing visitors respond to their work."

Vaj Ekanayake and artist Judy Curnow setting up at Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

The weekend kicks off with a glamorous opening night party with live music, canapes and drinks – and art, of course.

The Eden Park venue is the largest to stage such an event in Aotearoa New Zealand, helping Matich and Cochrane to fulfil their aim of "shining a light on the best emerging and established New Zealand artists ... so that the best in our country's creativity is championed to the degree it deserves."

"Art in the Park provides a unique platform for New Zealand Artists to connect communities at a time when our collective experience has never been closer, and yet at the same time more isolated," said Cochrane.

The pair share a passion for New Zealand art and previously worked together at the Flagstaff Gallery in Devonport before embarking on their current project.

"This show offers an opportunity to support the creative industries in New Zealand, whilst fostering creativity and connection in a location that is rich in the history of our Nation," Matich said.

Art in the Park is on at Eden Park from September 8 to 11, with tickets available through Ticketek.