Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Are you exercising good judgment or being judgy?

Washington Post
By Robin Stern, Marc Brackett
6 mins to read
Making safe judgment calls is not the same as being judgmental - when we fixate on faults and criticism. Photo / Getty Images

Making safe judgment calls is not the same as being judgmental - when we fixate on faults and criticism. Photo / Getty Images

Exercising good judgment is essential to our physical and mental health, but being judgmental isn’t.

Asking a friend to walk you home when it’s late at night or not entering a mosh pit at a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle