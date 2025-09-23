Are cheese and crackers a healthy school snack? Experts weigh in

“If his lunch was packed and it was lollies and fizzy etc that would be different but cheese on crackers come on! Children need a daily intake of dairy (obvs not those with a dairy allergy) this is ridiculous!”

Laura Anderson, global head of nutrition at Fonterra, said cheese is not only tasty but also provides a wide range of essential nutrients in a small serving.

“One serve of cheese provides 48% of a child’s daily calcium requirement, 49% of their protein requirement and 43% of a child’s phosphorus requirement*.

“The nutrients found in cheese are essential for strong bones, supporting healthy bone development and maintenance.”

Health Ed’s Eating for Healthy Children aged 2 to 12 resource book states: “Milk provides energy, protein, and many vitamins and minerals, including calcium.

“Children and preschoolers need milk and milk products to help build strong bones and teeth.”

They count two slices (40g) of cheese such as Edam as one serving of a milk product.

A nutrition expert says introducing a range of different snack options brings a variety of nutrition, interest and taste into a child’s lunchbox. Photo / 123rf

Jia Yap, a registered dietitian at the University of Otago, said wholegrain crackers can also contribute valuable fibre to a kid’s diet. “The combination of protein and fibre helps provide longer-lasting energy and keeps children feeling full.”

Wholegrain, multigrain, wheatmeal and wholemeal crispbreads and easy-to chew crackers with a health star rating of 3.5 and higher are classified as green/healthy foods under the Ministry of Health’s Healthy Food and Drink Guidance Early Learning Services.

Yap said some cheeses and crackers can be high in salt, “so paying attention to portion sizes and the variety you choose can make a difference”.

Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programmes states its meals must meet nutritional standards and include a balance of protein, vegetables and grains or starchy vegetables (carbohydrates).

“Food should be healthy and from all four food groups. It should contain minimal saturated fat, salt (sodium) and added sugar, and be mostly whole or less processed. Only water and unflavoured milk should be offered as drink options.”

Its guidelines also set out that “grain foods and starchy vegetables should be served with every meal”.

Kate Jaffray, an associate registered nutritionist from the University of Otago, said fruits and vegetables offer a variety of vitamins, minerals and fibre, making them great snacks.

“Pairing them with other snacks, like cheese and crackers, can provide extra energy to keep children going throughout the school day, while also adding variety to their lunch box.”

Jaffray said to grow well and learn at their best, children need a varied diet.

“The Heart Foundation recommends including items from each of the main food groups: vegetables and fruit, dairy and alternatives, grain foods, and protein-rich sources.”

Anderson agreed that all foods play a part in a healthy, balanced diet. “We need variety and balance to ensure we get the nutrition needed for optimal health – to survive and thrive. Suggesting a range of different snack options from different food groups helps bring a variety of nutrition, interest and taste into a child’s lunchbox.”

A balanced lunchbox might include:

Vegetables and fruit: vegetable sticks, banana, apple, canned fruit (in fruit juice and drained)

vegetable sticks, banana, apple, canned fruit (in fruit juice and drained) Dairy and alternatives: yoghurt, cheese, milk, or fortified plant-based alternatives

yoghurt, cheese, milk, or fortified plant-based alternatives Grain foods (wholemeal/whole grain): wraps, sandwiches, crackers, or rice-based options such as sushi

wraps, sandwiches, crackers, or rice-based options such as sushi Protein-rich foods: egg, tuna, chicken, tofu (which can be included in wraps or sandwiches)

*NZ RDI for children 4-8 years old.