Are cheese and crackers a healthy school snack? Experts weigh in

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Is it nutritionally sound to send cheese and crackers to school as snacks for your children? Photo / Getty Images

It might not pass muster in England, but nutritional experts in Aotearoa New Zealand say cheese and crackers can be a nutritious lunchbox snack.

It follows reporting a British mother pulled her son out of school for the day after his teacher allegedly wouldn’t let him have cheese on crackers

