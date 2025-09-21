However, she reiterated that her son, a self-confessed fussy eater, has always preferred three plain crackers with a bit of cheese and butter as his favourite snack.

The mum said she was “actually fuming” after she heard about the incident, and removed her son from school for the rest of the day.

“School won’t let him have crackers with cheese for his snack. We’ve got a new head teacher, and she’s brought in lots of new rules, which is absolutely fine,” she explained.

“I mean, I’m with her on a lot of it when kids are coming in with packs of Lunchables and stuff like that. I get it. I wouldn’t send George in with that.

“However, George is a fussy eater. So this is his snack. He’s had this snack for forever. Three crackers with a little bit of cheese on and butter, and they won’t let him eat his snack because it’s got cheese on it.

“He’s allowed to have cheese on his sandwich in the afternoon, but he can’t have cheese on his cracker for his snack.”

She then asked: “Why do schools think they can just control everything? Why do they get so much control over that? I just think it’s got out of control. Schools have gone crazy.”

She then asked her followers if she had overreacted to the situation by removing him from school.

Most sided with her, with one ex-principal saying it’s time parents start standing up to these “ridiculous” rules.

“It’s parents who should decide what their children eat, not schools,” they said.

Someone else echoed: “It’s your child you feed him what you want. These schools are getting away with way too much now. It’s ridiculous. Thank god mine are adults now.”

Others were confused why they were allowed cheese at lunch but not as a snack.

However, one commenter suggested it could have been an allergy issue.

“At snack time, children move around the yard so snacks have to be controlled but at lunchtime children sit down to eat their lunch and it’s easier to manage the children with allergies,” they suggested.

And one teacher sided with the school, saying: “The rule is probably the same as mine. Fruit or veg only for snack. If it didn’t grow, then it’s not for snack time. Keep it for lunch instead. About time parents supported us staff.”

Someone else added: “I’m a teacher and mum. All the schools I’ve worked in and sent my kids to ask for only fruit at break because it’s healthy and readily available to everyone.”

