Archie appears in new photo with Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son, Archie, in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

A new image of Meghan Markle and her son Archie has surfaced. The 3-year-old royal made a rare appearance in a video call while sitting on his mother’s lap.

Joining him and his mum was his grandmother Doria Ragland, who sported a casual red top and trousers.

A new picture with Meghan and Archie mum and son, absolutely gorgeous #MeghanMarkle #Archie ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bNqVZ4V4VT — romano🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 support🇺🇦 (@romano114) November 30, 2022

The trio appeared in a web call with the CEO of social impact consulting firm Full Circle Strategies Jotaka Eaddy, according to the Sun.

Donna Brazile, an American political strategist, was also present during the call.

A screenshot of the video chat was shared by Professor Duchess Harris, who has extensive knowledge regarding American studies and feminism.

The reason for the meeting is not clear or stipulated.

Harry and Meghan’s first born has rarely been seen in public since his birth in May 2019.

The royals have released only a handful of pictures of him over the years.

The picture op of the young royal came as the Prince and Princess of Wales get ready to visit the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie and Lilibet in their 2021 Christmas Card. Photo / Supplied

William and Kate are heading to the US today.

The royals have planned to spend three days in Boston, Massachusetts, to attend the second Earthshot Prize Awards.

Coincidentally, Harry and Meghan will also be hosted on the East Coast in the next few days.

The couple will be in attendance at an opulent event in New York to receive the Ripple of Hope award, given to them for opposing “structural racism” in the royal family.



