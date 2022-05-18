Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were met by a small group of protesters. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall faced a small group of anti-monarchy protesters on their tour of Canada.

As the royal couple continued the whirlwind three-day visit to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, they came face to face with an anti-monarchy protest group outside the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Ottawa.

The couple were there to meet members of Canada's Ukrainian community and take part in a solemn event at the National War Memorial.

Protesters stood on the lawn outside the church holding signs expressing their distaste for the monarchy. One sign said "Abolish the monarchy" while another showed a crown in a toilet with the words "royal flush".

The protest came amid calls for the future king to apologise on behalf of the monarchy for past ill-treatment of indigenous communities. Speaking to a crowd yesterday, Charles said it is time to find new ways to "come to terms with the darker and more difficult aspects of Canada's past".

This is one of multiple events this year where members of the royal family have met protestors during a tour.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex received a warm welcome when they first arrived in Saint Lucia last month but a small group of protesters demanded reparations and an apology from the Queen for slavery.

And when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Jamaica in March, they were accused of benefitting from the "blood, tears and sweat" of slaves.

Hundreds gathered to call on British royalty to pay reparations for slavery and apologise for human rights abuses, holding signs that read "Princesses and princes belong in fairy tales ... not Jamaica" and "apologise".

Human rights advocate Opal Adisa, one of the organisers, said the royals directly benefit from the suffering of her ancestors.

Adisa said she was keen to call the gathering an advocacy network meeting rather than a protest.

"Kate and William are beneficiaries, so they are, in fact, complicit because they are positioned to benefit specifically from our ancestors, and we're not benefitting from our ancestors.

"The luxury and the lifestyle that they have had and that they continue to have, traipsing all over the world for free with no expense, that is a result of my great, great grandmother and grandfather, their blood and tears and sweat."