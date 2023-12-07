Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray will have a three-day wedding celebration on a private island in Fiji. Photo / Instagram

Zuru co-founder Anna Mowbray and former All Black Ali Williams’ secret engagement came to light last month – now their 2024 wedding date has been revealed.

Mowbray shared a snap of an elaborate wedding invitation on Instagram, which included the couple’s names and an invitation for guests “to join them in celebrating their marriage in the Fijian Islands”.

It also revealed the wedding will take place “over three days” from August 16 to August 19 next year at the Kokomo Private Island resort in Fiji.

Kokomo Private Island holds a special place in the couple’s hearts, as they recently enjoyed a family holiday there with Mowbray’s three children and Williams’ two.

The couple’s plans for a lavish destination wedding come after they confirmed their engagement to Spy from London last month.

Mowbray told Spy: “You missed a trick. We’ve been engaged well over a year and a half,” and shared a sweet photo of the pair celebrating with champagne outside their Westmere home.

Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams confirmed their engagement to Spy from London last month. Photo / Supplied

Spy first revealed the pair were in a relationship four years ago and Mowbray has recently sported a stunning diamond engagement ring in several photos on Instagram that one expert estimated to be about 10 carats.

The pair made a romantic trip to Europe for the Rugby World Cup, donning matching black puffer jackets with white Eiffel Towers on the back at the semifinal and joining Williams’ former teammate Doug Howlett and wife Monique for a tour of Moët & Chandon in Epernay.

After the final, the couple headed to London and enjoyed dinner at the luxury Chiltern Firehouse restaurant and hotel in Marylebone, including a private dessert experience.

“Incredibly lucky for this romantic end to the evening – sweet treats in the watchtower of the restored firehouse,” Mowbray posted on Instagram.

It’s been a huge year for the pair: Williams has gone into commercial and residential property, something for which he says he’s always had a passion.

He’s joined the Central Auckland-based Ardmore Group. Mowbray has said she couldn’t be prouder of Williams and his team after they opened the Broadway Food Company in June in Papakura.

As for Mowbray, who has spent 17 years building Zuru, she stepped down from her involvement as director of the company in March this year to focus on her new recruitment app Zeil.

She told Spy: “Zeil is on fire. We are nearing 25,000 users on the platform – phenomenal numbers [considering it’s been] only two months since launch.

“Over 900 brands – names like Fonterra and BNZ through to EY – and thousands of jobs posted.

“Our goal is to build the most-loved recruiting app in Aotearoa and we are right on track to achieving it.”