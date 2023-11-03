Mowbray shared a cute, candid snapshot of the pair celebrating their engagement, enjoying champagne on a picnic blanket on the front lawn of their Westmere home.

Confirming the news, Mowbray, 41, shared a lovely picture with Spy - a cute, candid snapshot of the pair celebrating their engagement and enjoying champagne on a picnic blanket on the front lawn of their Westmere home.

It’s been four years since Spy revealed the high-profile pair were dating, and we did miss a trick - although they hadn’t announced their engagement on social media, Mowbray has appeared in several social media photos with a whopping engagement ring.

Williams, 42, has outdone himself with a stunning diamond solitaire that one expert estimated would be around 10 carats.

Earlier this month, Mowbray’s three children and Williams’ two enjoyed some time with their mum and dad at Kokomo Private Island in Fiji.

The lovebirds have more than made up for their low-key engagement with a romantic trip to Europe to enjoy the Rugby World Cup.

Mowbray proclaimed her love for the City of Light, a place where Williams loved living when he worked for Racing 92.

At the Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2023 semifinal at Stade de France, the pair donned matching black puffer coats with white Eiffel Towers on the back. They also attended a football match in an executive suite to watch Paris Saint-Germain play AC Milan at Parc des Princes Stadium — an experience Mowbray called “next-level”.

Before the RWC final, the pair joined up with Williams’ former All Black teammate Doug Howlett and wife Monique for a very special tour of Moët & Chandon in Epernay.

Mowbray said the foursome enjoyed an incredible experience visiting some of the 28 kilometres of underground tunnels, home to more than 100 million bottles of champagne.

As soon as the RWC final was finished, the pair headed to London and enjoyed dinner at a celebrity hotspot, the luxury Chiltern Firehouse restaurant and hotel in Marylebone.

The pair was spoiled by the hotel’s hospitality, with a private experience for dessert.

“Incredibly lucky for this romantic end to the evening - sweet treats in the watchtower of the restored firehouse,” Mowbray told her Instagram followers.

Aside from their engagement, Williams and Mowbray have had a busy year.

Ali Williams has gone into property, a passion for which he says he has always had, in both the commercial and residential space. Photo / Instagram

Williams has gone into property, a passion for which he says he has always had, in both the commercial and residential space.

He’s the newest member of the Ardmore Group, located in Central Auckland, and Mowbray said she couldn’t have been more proud of Williams and his colleagues when they opened their latest project, the Broadway Food Company, in June. It’s an impressive all-encompassing food hall which, she said on social media, is changing the centre of Papakura.

After 17 years spent building Zuru, Mowbray stepped back from her involvement as director in March to focus on her new recruitment app Zeil — a subject Mowbray was far more forthcoming to talk to Spy about.

“Zeil is on fire. We are nearing 25,000 users on the platform - phenomenal numbers [considering it’s been] only two months since launch,” Mowbray tells Spy.

“Over 900 brands - names like Fonterra and BNZ through to EY - and thousands of jobs posted.

“Our goal is to build the most loved recruiting app in Aotearoa, and we are right on track to achieving it.”

As for the couple’s home renovation project — which involved demolishing their $24m waterfront Westmere home in 2021 to make way for a new mega-mansion — it looks set to be finished by the summer.