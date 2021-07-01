Anger over Prince George's outfit at UEFA Euro 2020 game

Prince George made an adorable public appearance at Wembley this week as he joined his mum and dad to watch England beat Germany in the UEFA Euro 2020.
But the third in line to throne's attire at the game has since sparked a heated discussion online.
The 7-year-old was dressed formally in a suit and tie, just like his dad, Prince William.
Although he looked rather smart, some fans have criticised Prince William and Kate Middleton for making George wear a suit to a football match.
On the flip side, others raved about Prince George's outfit and felt it was appropriate given he could be king one day.
The royals joined David Beckham, Ed Sheeran and 22,500 other fans at the game between England and Germany, which England won 2-0.
England will play Ukraine in the UEFA Euro quarter-final on Sunday.